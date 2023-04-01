iHeartRadio
Fernandez, Townsend advance to Miami Open women's doubles final


Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, serves to Caroline Garcia, of France, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Monday, March 13, 2023, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Leylah Fernandez of Montreal will be playing in the Miami Open women's doubles final.

Fernandez and her partner Taylor Townsend of Chicago edged past Magda Linette of Poland and American Bernarda Pera in a 70-minute Friday night semifinal thriller, losing the first set 6-1, then bouncing back with 6-2 and 14-12 victories.

Townsend and Fernandez only had one ace in the tight match, but did a great job controlling unforced errors and saving break points (4-of-6).

Townsend and Fernandez will play Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, who defeated American Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez of Australia 7-6(5), 7-6(4) in Sunday morning's championship final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2023.

