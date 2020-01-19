Fete des neiges kicked off Saturday in Parc Jean-Drapeau

The 37th Fete des neiges de Montréal kicked off Saturday night and will run for four weekends until Feb. 9 at Parc Jean-Drapeau, on Ile Sainte-Helene.

Last year, the event welcomed approximately 70,000 visitors during a winter season when the icy weather led to the cancellation of a full day of activities. In 2018, the Fete des neiges de Montréal welcomed 100,000 visitors.

A spokesperson for Parc Jean-Drapeau, Gabrielle Meloche, said that arrangements have been made so that people can warm up if temperatures drop too low, and highlighted the fact that the Fete des neiges has returned to the Espace 67 site, near the Jean-Drapeau metro station.

This year also features the return of tube sliding with 16 slides. Activities featuring ice sculptures and warm-up sports are also on the agenda, and there is also a brand new refrigerated skater trail.

Le sentier des patineurs @radiocanada est exclusivement accessible lors des week-ends de la Fête des neiges. Vous avez jusqu'au 9 février pour venir profiter de cette expérience unique au parc Jean-Drapeau! ⁠⛸ ⁠ #espace67 #fdn2020 ⁠#parcjeandrapeau ⁠ ��: @jfsavaria

