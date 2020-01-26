Fewer Hollywood films shot in Quebec, but more visual effects done here

For a second straight year, the amount of economic spinoffs from Hollywood films went down slightly in Quebec.

But the good news is that studios are flocking here for our work in visual effects.

Quebec's visual effects industry has contributed to movies such as Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the X-Men series and it showed no signs of slowing down in 2019. Studio spending on visual effects work alone in Quebec increased 26% during 2019 for a total of 622M, compared to $493M in 2018.

But talent isn't the only attraction.

"I'd say we have the most competitive tax incentive," said Pierre Moreau, CEO of the Quebec Film and Television Council.

On the down side, spending on foreign film shoots decreased by $18M during the same period, for a total of $360M; in 2018, it was $378M.

Moreau said increased tax incentives to film outside of major cities would help.

"In Vancouver, if you go out of greater Vancouver, you get an additional 6% incentive, and if you go even further, you get another 6%," said Moreau in an interview with CJAD 800.

"There's a lot of effort to be made just to strengthen that segment so we could actually bring it to $450M in a few years for now."

Moreau said he is optimistic and that 2020 is looking good already with planned films such as the reboot of Home Alone and Moonfall, the latest sci-fi epic from Roland Emmerich, the director of Independence Day.