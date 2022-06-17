iHeartRadio
FIA directive to reduce bouncing receives mixed reviews from drivers

image.jpg

Reviews were mixed among Formula Drivers on the FIA's directive to reduce the bouncing of cars ahead of this weekend's Montreal Grand Prix.

The FIA's directive was the theme of the opening drivers' press conferences, with Red Bull's points leader Max Verstappen saying he disagrees with changing the rules in the middle of the season.

The changes come after seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton climbed gingerly out of his Mercedes after finishing fourth in Baku last weekend.

Hamilton says driver safety is most important, and joked that he was a little bit shorter after last weekend, due to spinal compression.

Formula One is back in Montreal for the first time in three years after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation in both 2020 and 2021.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2022.

