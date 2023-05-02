iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Field trip cut short after Quebec elementary school students find body in woods


Students at Notre-Dame-du-Rosaire Elementary School discovered a body in Mont-Bellevue Park Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Source: Noovo Info)

A school field trip was cut short Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que. after elementary students stumbled upon a body in a wooded area.

Sherbrooke police confirmed to Noovo Info that an investigation is underway, but declined to provide further details.

The Notre-Dame-du-Rosaire Elementary School sent an email to inform parents of the macabre discovery in Mont-Belleveue Park. 

"Despite these unfortunate circumstances, the day went off without a hitch for most of the students at the school," said the school's principal, Brigitte Leclerc, in the email.

Parents were also advised to keep an eye on their children over the next few days.  

"Rest assured that we have the well-being of your children at heart and that we are making every effort to ensure the necessary support for the students at the school," Leclerc added.
 

With files from Noovo Info 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*