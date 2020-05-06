Fifth Quebec healthcare worker dies of COVID-19

A 33-year-old single mother is Quebec's fifth healthcare worker to die after contracting COVID-19.

Laurence Ménard was a social worker at the Drummondville CLSC, tasked with assessing the needs of seniors. She had been assigned to a couple retirement homes in the region during the pandemic.

On Friday, her 33rd birthday, Laurence wrote on Facebook she celebrated in bed, too tired to get up. On Saturday she told her parents she was having some trouble breathing. By Sunday she had a troubling pain in her chest and her symptoms were getting worse. She called Info-Santé and an ambulance was sent to her home. Her family said Laurence walked to the ambulance on her own.

That would be the last time they would see her.

A couple hours later her parents received a call saying that she had been rushed to a hospital in Montreal and they should come to be by her side.

By the time her mother and aunt arrived at the hospital early Monday, Laurence had already passed away.

"I offer my condolences to the family and loved ones of Laurence Ménard," said Andrée Poirier, President of the Alliance of Professional and Technical Health and Social Services Personnel. "My thoughts go out to her work colleagues ... who have just lost one of their own."

The CIUSSS Mauricie-et-du-Center-du-Québec confirmed Tuesday Laurence had contracted COVID-19.

Family, friends and co-workers gathered outside the Drummondville CLSC to pay tribute to Laurence, a moment of silence was held.

Her son Arno will turn 4-years-old on May 9. He will continue to live in the home he and his mother shared with his grandparents.