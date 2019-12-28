Fight to keep school boards will continue into 2020: former MNA

The fight to keep Quebec’s school boards will continue into 2020 after the Coalition Avenir Quebec government failed to pass a bill that would abolish them.

Former MNA Geoff Kelley now works with Appelle Quebec, a group working to preserve the school boards. He said that while Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge’s proposed legislation, dubbed Bill 40, didn’t pass in the National Assembly, the issue is bound to come up again in the next session.

“The ball is very much in Roberge’s court,” Kelley told CTV News. “Most of the groups that came to testify in Quebec for Bill 40, there were lots of problems with the bill.”

Kelley said that while Roberge did make concessions on issues such as allowing elections for the service centres that would replace school boards, much remains unclear on exactly how they would function and who would be eligible to run those centres.

