iHeartRadio
-2°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Final arguments at trial of Quebec man accused in abduction of elderly U.S. couple


image.jpg

Closing arguments are underway at the trial of a Quebec man charged in connection with the kidnapping of a couple from Upstate New York who were smuggled into the province and held captive.

Gary Arnold has told the jury that he was threatened by a man known simply as "Big" to do various jobs in September 2020, but he says he never met the kidnapping victims and knew nothing of the plot.

Arnold's lawyer, John T. Pepper, insisted today his client feared for the safety of his family and followed orders due to threats, suggesting to jurors the Crown did not prove his client knew anything about the abduction.

Arnold faces seven charges, including kidnapping, unlawful confinement, extortion and conspiracy, stemming from the abduction of James and Sandra Helm on Sept. 27, 2020.

The trial heard the couple were kidnapped and brought into Quebec by boat before being taken to a cottage in Magog, Que., about 125 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

The Crown has said the couple, who were freed two days later, were kidnapped as leverage in a bid to recover 50 kilograms of cocaine or $3.5 million cash from their grandson.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*