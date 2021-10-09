Final decisions loom at Montreal Canadiens camp

There haven't been many battles at the Montreal Canadiens' camp, but head coach Dominique Ducharme and general manager Marc Bergevin still have some decisions to make before submitting their 23-man roster to the NHL to start the season.

Teams have until Monday at 5 p.m. to make their rosters official. The Habs will open their season on Wednesday in Toronto against the Maple Leafs.

The Habs cut forward Jesse Ylonen on Saturday, so only 24 healthy players remained in the Canadiens camp on Saturday, including three goalies.

������#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/FMQ37wv1GN

Ducharme wouldn't spill the beans, but Samuel Montembeault is expected to stay with the senior club, while Cayden Primeau will continue his apprenticeship with the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.

"I'll tell them the plan before I confirm it," said Ducharme.

Montembeault, meanwhile, was already talking about someone who will start the season as Jake Allen's backup, pending Carey Price's return.

"It's exciting," said the 24-year-old Quebecer. "I'm going to be able to be there for the opening game in Montreal (on October 16). But for me, it doesn't change my approach. I have to continue to work hard in practice to be ready when I get the opportunity to play. I want to prove that I can deliver the goods."

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 9, 2021.