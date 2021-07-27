iHeartRadio
Finnish forward Joel Armia signs with the Montreal Canadiens

Vegas Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save off Montreal Canadiens' Joel Armia during second period of Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup semifinal Friday, June 18, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

The Montreal Canadiens announced that they have reached a four-season agreement with forward Joel Armia on Tuesday.

The contract extends until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The Finn will earn $3.4 million annually.

Armia, 28, played 41 games with the Tricolore last season, recording seven goals and 14 points with a plus-10 rating.

The six-foot-four, 212-pound right winger had a strong playoff run, forming an effective trio with veterans Corey Perry and Eric Staal.

Encore quatre ans avec Joel ��

Four more years of Army!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/MsKrKCf7zO

— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 27, 2021

He had five goals and eight points in 21 games, helping Montreal reach the Stanley Cup Final.

The Pori, Finland native, Armia played in 336 NHL regular season games in seven seasons with Buffalo, Winnipeg and Montreal.

He has 62 goals and 125 points.

Armia was drafted 16th overall by the Sabres in 2011. The Habs acquired him from the Jets in July 2018 along with goaltender Steve Mason, in return for defenseman Simon Bourque and two draft picks.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 27, 2021.

      

