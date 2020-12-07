iHeartRadio
Fire blazes through residences in Lachine Monday morning

Several dozen firefighters were at work early Monday morning in Montreal where a fire broke out on the ground floor of a three-unit building, before spreading to at least one other residential building. 

No injuries were reported early Monday morning at the scene of the fire on 3rd Ave. near the intersection of  Provost St. in the Lachine borough.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020. 

