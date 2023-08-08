iHeartRadio
Fire breaks out in pastry shop in downtown Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu


Firefighters put out a major blaze in downtown Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu on Aug. 8, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

A major fire in downtown Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu caused the evacuation of several buildings, forcing 12 people out of their homes in the middle of the night.

No one was injured, according to the city.

A post on the city's Facebook page says that the fire broke out around 9 p.m. in the old Bissonnette pastry shop on Champlain Street near Saint-Charles Street.

The store closed a month ago and has not been in operation since.

"The building and adjacent buildings were evacuated, and no one was injured," the post said.

Four buildings sustained damage in the blaze and the Bissonnette location was destroyed.

Around 80 firefighters were on the scene and were able to put out the blaze. Seven residents remain in the care of the Red Cross.

An investigation is continuing to determine how the fire started.

