Fire burning in Montreal's Sainte-Marie neighbourhood, 3rd fire of the day


image.jpg

Montreal firefighters had an extrememly busy morning on Wednesday as they were at three separate fires in different parts of the city throughout the morning.

SAINTE-MARIE FIRE

The Montreal fire department (SSIM) sent out a first alarm for a fire near the Sainte-Catherine Street - Fullum Street intersection on Tuesday night. 

Visibilité réduite sur le #PontJacquesCartier en raison d'un incendie dans un quartier à proximité, côté centre-ville de Montréal. Conduisez prudemment.
Reduced visibility on the #JacquesCartierBridge due to a fire in a neighborhood, in downtown Montreal. Please drive carefully. pic.twitter.com/C0JsDbcYIc

— Pont Jacques-Cartier (@pontJCBridge) April 5, 2023

On Wednesday morning around 9 a.m., the SSIM sent out a second alarm for the fire, as smoke billowed through the Sainte-Marie neighbourhood, east of the Village near the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.
 

Incendie majeur sur Fullum à Montréal pic.twitter.com/O6mkIbchHC

— W (@Willeneuve) April 5, 2023



A tweet from the Jacques-Cartier Bridge Twitter account warned drivers of reduced visibility on the bridge, and asked people to drive carefully.

Gros #incendie en cours dans l’Est de #Montreal �� pic.twitter.com/LzWoVbGT2u

— Mat (@twit2mat) April 5, 2023

TWO OTHER FIRES

Crews were nearby the Sainte-Marie fire in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve at a five-alarm fire that forced the evacuation of multiple residences on Dezery Street near Rouen Street. 

Dozens of residents took shelter in the nearby Francis-Bouillon arena.

Earlier in the morning, firefighters were downtown Montreal to put out a blaze at a commercial building on Guy Street near Rene-Levesque Boulevard.

The arson squad is investigating after an incendiary device was found.

