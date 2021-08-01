iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Fire damages main building at Mont Cascades resort in Cantley, Que.

Fire crews at the scene of a fire at the main building at the Mont Cascades resort in Cantley, Que., Aug. 1, 2021. (Shaun Vardon / CTV News Ottawa)

The main building at the Mont Cascades resort in Cantley, Que. was damaged by fire early Sunday morning.

MRC des Collines police said in an email that emergency crews, including the Cantley and Gatineau fire departments, were called to the water park and ski resort at around 7:30 a.m. on reports of a blaze in the main chalet.

While no serious injuries were reported, police said one employee suffered minor irritation from the smoke.

The fire is considered under control but what caused it remains unknown.

Mont Cascades said on its website it is closed for the day.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error