iHeartRadio
-8°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Fire engulfs public daycare in Laurentians city of Lorraine

A fire engulfed a public daycare in Lorraine, considered an affluent city in the Laurentians. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

A fire engulfed a public daycare in Lorraine, in the Laurentians, Wednesday night.

Bois-des-Filion firefighters received a 911 call at 10 p.m. about the blaze at Les Amis de Lorraine CPE on Belfort Street.

The department says the building is a total loss after flames quickly spread to the attic.

It is too early to say what could have caused the fire, but firefighters estimate the damage at more than $800,000.

Several neighbouring fire departments, including those of Blainville, Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, Sainte-Thérèse, Terrebonne and Repentigny, were called in to help fight the blaze.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error