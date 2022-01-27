Fire engulfs public daycare in Laurentians city of Lorraine

A fire engulfed a public daycare in Lorraine, in the Laurentians, Wednesday night.

Bois-des-Filion firefighters received a 911 call at 10 p.m. about the blaze at Les Amis de Lorraine CPE on Belfort Street.

The department says the building is a total loss after flames quickly spread to the attic.

It is too early to say what could have caused the fire, but firefighters estimate the damage at more than $800,000.

Several neighbouring fire departments, including those of Blainville, Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, Sainte-Thérèse, Terrebonne and Repentigny, were called in to help fight the blaze.