Fire erupts at apartment building in Chateauguay, Que.

A major fire has broken out in the apartment building in Chateauguay, on Montreal's South Shore.

The City of Chateauguay told residents in a post on its website that emergency services are on the scene, working to contain the fire.

The 32 apartment units in the building at 39 Saint-Hubert St. have been evacuated, with residents taking shelter at Mary Gardner School, city officials said. No injuries have been reported though one person had to be rescued.

According to Chateauguay Mayor Eric Allard, the fire started from a barbecue on the second or third floor of the building and spread to the roof.

Access to the area is temporarily closed.