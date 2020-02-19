Fire forces 100 residents out of east-end Montreal seniors' residence

A fire forced the evacuation of about 100 residents from a seniors' residence in Montreal's east end Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

The blaze started at 4 a.m. Wednesday at the residence, near the intersection of Aird Avenue and Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue.

"The firefighters don't know how the fire started, so the file was transferred to us," said Julien Lévesque, Montreal police spokesperson. "It looks like it started inside one of the apartments."

Two people were transported to hospital, one for smoke inhalation and the other for minor burns.