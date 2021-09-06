iHeartRadio
Fire forces families out on the street in Westmount

A flame is seen in this file image. (Pexels)

Several families were evacuated from their homes early Monday morning after a fire broke out in a three-storey residential building in Westmount.

According to Montreal firefighters, the building, on Sainte-Catherine Street east of Abbott Street, was under renovation.

Firefighters say because of this, they had to be strategic with how they extinguished the flames.

They say their focus was making sure the blaze didn't spread to the two neighbouring buildings.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 6, 2021.

