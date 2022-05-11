iHeartRadio
Fire forces the evacuation of 2 Montreal buildings

image.jpg

Two buildings in the east end of Montreal were evacuated early Wednesday morning due to a fire.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), the fire started at 4:30 a.m. in a residential building on Papineau Avenue and Ontario Street before quickly spreading to the neighbouring residences.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze by 6:30 a.m., but damage to the buildings was extensive.

The Red Cross is onsite to provide resources to residents affected by the fire. There were no reported injuries.

Papineau Avenue is still closed between Sherbrooke and Ontario streets, causing a major headache for commuters trying to get to the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

