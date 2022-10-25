Fire in Granby: about a dozen people forced out, no injuries

About a dozen people living in a Granby apartment building were forced out of their homes Tuesday morning by a fire.

No one appears to have been injured by the flames or smoke that engulfed the old three-storey building on St. Joseph Street downtown.

Several firefighters were called to fight the fire and ensure the evacuation of the premises. By 10:00 a.m., the fire was under control.

However, Simon Boutin, director of Granby's fire department, said that the damage to the building was considerable and that losses were expected to amount to several hundred thousand dollars.

The cause of the fire had not been determined as of late Tuesday morning.

The Canadian Red Cross is helping some of the victims.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 25, 2022