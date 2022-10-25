iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Fire in Granby: about a dozen people forced out, no injuries


FILE PHOTO (Pexels.com)

About a dozen people living in a Granby apartment building were forced out of their homes Tuesday morning by a fire.

No one appears to have been injured by the flames or smoke that engulfed the old three-storey building on St. Joseph Street downtown.

Several firefighters were called to fight the fire and ensure the evacuation of the premises. By 10:00 a.m., the fire was under control.

However, Simon Boutin, director of Granby's fire department, said that the damage to the building was considerable and that losses were expected to amount to several hundred thousand dollars.

The cause of the fire had not been determined as of late Tuesday morning.

The Canadian Red Cross is helping some of the victims.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 25, 2022

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*