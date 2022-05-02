iHeartRadio
16°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Fire destroys two-storey house in Laval, Que., no one injured

A fire broke out in a house that was under construction in Laval, Que.

Laval firefighters battled a building blaze where flames shot through the roof, eventually destroying the house.

The Laval fire department (APL) was alerted to the two-storey building fire on Gosselin St. in the Chomedey sector around 12:30 p.m. on Monday. Firefighters were able to quell the blaze, but not before the building was destroyed.

��MISE À JOUR ⏱ // le code passe en 10-12, deuxième alarme. ���� https://t.co/KPsDLYSlsZ

— APL Pompiers Laval (@APLPOMPIER) May 2, 2022

Authorities advised citizens to avoid the Gonthier St. and Gendreau St. areas of the city north of Louis-Payette Ave.

No one was injured in the fire.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error