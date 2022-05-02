Fire destroys two-storey house in Laval, Que., no one injured

Laval firefighters battled a building blaze where flames shot through the roof, eventually destroying the house.

The Laval fire department (APL) was alerted to the two-storey building fire on Gosselin St. in the Chomedey sector around 12:30 p.m. on Monday. Firefighters were able to quell the blaze, but not before the building was destroyed.

��MISE À JOUR ⏱ // le code passe en 10-12, deuxième alarme. ���� https://t.co/KPsDLYSlsZ

Authorities advised citizens to avoid the Gonthier St. and Gendreau St. areas of the city north of Louis-Payette Ave.

No one was injured in the fire.