Firearm recovered following gunfire in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough

image.jpg

Police are investigating apparent early Sunday morning gunfire in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough.

Police received the 911 call at around 4:30 a.m. to report the shots on Jean-Gascon Street and Felix Leclerc Avenue.

When police arrived, they located damage from at least one bullet on the door of a residence on Jean-Gascon.

There were no reported injuries.

After 7 a.m., police reportedly found a firearm and bullet casings at the scene.  

Officers remained on site, setting up a police barricade as investigators surveyed the area.

