Firearms searches take place in Kahnawake and the Monteregie

Police officers were on the Kahnawake Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community and in the municipality of Mercier, on Montreal's South Shore, Friday morning searching for firearms.

A press release issued by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) states the searches come following a police investigation that began last month based on information from the public.

The searches were conducted by the integrated weapons enforcement team (EILTA), which includes officers from the Sûreté du Québec and Montreal police (SPVM).

The SQ notes that the Kahnawake Peacekeepers collaborated in the operation.

The mandate of the EILTA is to combat firearms trafficking and weapons-related violence.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 3, 2021.