iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Firearms trafficking network targeted by police raids in Greater Montreal

A police operation aimed at neutralizing alleged criminals involved in firearms trafficking was deployed early Wednesday. Searches and arrests were planned in Montérégie, Delson, Saint-Amable and Longueuil, as well as in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Goffin

Police officers conducted a series of searches in the Greater Montreal area Wednesday to neutralize a firearms trafficking network linked to local street gangs.

Officers with the integrated team against firearms trafficking (EILTA) performed raids and arrests in Delson, Saint-Amable, Longueuil and Montreal.

 More than 80 officers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), Montreal police (SPVM) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), as part of the CENTAURE strategy against organized crime, took part in the operation.

"Right now, we're arresting four people that are situated in Delson, Montreal, mostly, and Longueuil," said Benoit Richard, communications coordinator for CENTAURE, early in the day. "We are also doing some warrants and searches in eight houses and nine vehicles."

Gun trafficking charges were later laid against four men at the Longueuil courthouse.

According to police, all four men trafficked handguns between February and May.

Court documents claim two of the defendants also sold a semi-automatic rifle on Tuesday.

"For how they got the guns, that's still under investigation. But we do have proof right now of the exchange of money for the guns between the persons who are arrested and some other people," said Richard.

The four defendants are expected back in court Thursday, as some are expected to face additional charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

Any information related to the possession, trafficking or use of firearms can be reported to the CENTAURE information line at 1-833-888-ARME (2763). 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error