Firearms trafficking network targeted by police raids in Greater Montreal

Police officers conducted a series of searches in the Greater Montreal area Wednesday to neutralize a firearms trafficking network linked to local street gangs.

Officers with the integrated team against firearms trafficking (EILTA) performed raids and arrests in Delson, Saint-Amable, Longueuil and Montreal.

More than 80 officers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), Montreal police (SPVM) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), as part of the CENTAURE strategy against organized crime, took part in the operation.

"Right now, we're arresting four people that are situated in Delson, Montreal, mostly, and Longueuil," said Benoit Richard, communications coordinator for CENTAURE, early in the day. "We are also doing some warrants and searches in eight houses and nine vehicles."

Gun trafficking charges were later laid against four men at the Longueuil courthouse.

According to police, all four men trafficked handguns between February and May.

Court documents claim two of the defendants also sold a semi-automatic rifle on Tuesday.

"For how they got the guns, that's still under investigation. But we do have proof right now of the exchange of money for the guns between the persons who are arrested and some other people," said Richard.

The four defendants are expected back in court Thursday, as some are expected to face additional charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

Any information related to the possession, trafficking or use of firearms can be reported to the CENTAURE information line at 1-833-888-ARME (2763).