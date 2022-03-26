Firefighter in Lac-Saint-Jean loses his life after wall collapses

A firefighter lost his life during an intervention in Lac-Saint-Jean Thursday night after he was hit by falling debris, according to a Quebec firefighters’ union.

A wall had collapsed near Dominic Jean, 51, who was among first responders called to a dairy farm fire in Saint-Edmond-les-Plaines.

An investigation is planned to clarify the circumstances surrounding his death.

“It remains to be determined with the investigation, but what we know is that there was debris that fell on him. At that time, his colleague came out and realized that Dominic was not with him,” said Sylvain Côté, president of the Syndicat des pompiers et pompières du Québec (SPQ).

A search through the rubble began, and Jean was quickly found while the fire was still raging.

A father of two, Jean was pulled from the rubble and taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The investigation will be conducted jointly by the Sûreté du Québec and the Commission des normes, de l’équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST).

‘A VERY GOOD MAN’

Dominic Jean had been in the profession for 18 years, Côté said.

He was a firefighter with the Régie intermunicipale de sécurité incendie GÉANT, whose acronym refers to the first letter of each of the five municipalities served: Girardville, Saint-Edmond-les-Plaines, Albanel, Normandin and Saint-Thomas.

“He was a very good firefighter, a very good person,” testified Sylvain Côté, who knew Jean through union activities.

“For everyone there, it was a shock wave. It’s a small environment, everyone knows each other. It’s all the more difficult for family and colleagues.”

Côté also described Jean as a dedicated firefighter with a great sense of humour.

Jean the third firefighter to die in the line of duty in recent months in Quebec, the SPQ noted.

In October, a Montreal firefighter died in the waters of the St. Lawrence River while helping a couple in a boat in distress.

A few months later, a firefighter from the Quebec City area died following a fire in Boischatel.

-- This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on March 26, 2022.