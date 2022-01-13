Firefighter injured and 30 evacuated in major Plateau fire Thursday morning

A firefighter was injured and 30 people evacuated after a major fire in the Plateau neighbourhood on Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at 520 Cherrier, a triplex just east of Berri St., next to Sherbrooke metro, said William Murray with Incendie Montreal, with an update at 12:30 p.m.

In that building the first floor is residential and occupied, the second floor is commercial and the third is under renovation, he said.

It's believed the fire broke out on the second floor but spread, becoming a four-alarm blaze.

It also endangered the neighbouring buildings, both of which are triplexes, leading to the evacuation of the 30 people and the arrival of some 105 firefighters and 30 trucks.

Murray said he doesn't yet know how the firefighter was hurt, but his injuries appear to be minor. He was taken to hospital.