Firefighter injured while responding to chalet fire in Parc Saint-Viateur

image.jpg

One firefighter was injured after responding to a fire in Parc Saint-Viateur in Montreal's Outremont borough Thursday night.

The fire service received a 911 call around 9:15 p.m. about a report of smoke coming from the chalet in the park at 530 Querbes St.

The city said the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The firefighter who was injured was sent to hospital, but his condition was not disclosed.

The fire was under control just before 9:50 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

