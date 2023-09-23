Firefighters battle four-alarm blaze at Dorval apartment building

Montreal firefighters battled a four-alarm blaze spanning two residential buildings in Dorval Saturday afternoon.

First responders were called to the corner of Dawson Avenue and Garden Crescent around 1 p.m. The caller said they saw smoke billowing from a balcony on the third floor.

The cause of the fire isn't yet known. Fire Division Chief Marie-Eve Beausoleil says balcony fires typically start because of barbeque issues and unextinguished cigarette butts.

Flames spread from the balcony to the roof, and then expanded to the roof of the neighbouring residential building.

About 20 minutes after authorities got the call, dispatchers elevated the urgency to the four-alarm catagory, and more than 100 firefighters descended on the blaze.

Firefighters evactuated 32 apartments between the two buildings. Seven residents sustained injuries due to smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross was on site to provide temporary housing to evacuees. Eighteen families were relocated.

Firefighters say preliminary information suggests the fire was not criminal.