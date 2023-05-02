Firefighters called to massive fire at Laval scrap yard

Firefighters in Laval were called to a major fire at a scrap yard Tuesday evening that sent large plumes of black smoke into the air.

The fire started at SVP Recyclage Auto on la Fayette Boulevard, in the Saint-Vincent-de-Paul area, around 9:30 p.m.

Multiple vehicles, mostly crushed ones, are on fire as approximately 40 firefighters try to extinguish the massive blaze, a spokesperson for the fire department said. No one was around when the fire started and there were no reported injuries as of 10:15 p.m.

The cause of the fire is not known.