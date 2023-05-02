iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Firefighters called to massive fire at Laval scrap yard


image.jpg

Firefighters in Laval were called to a major fire at a scrap yard Tuesday evening that sent large plumes of black smoke into the air. 

The fire started at SVP Recyclage Auto on la Fayette Boulevard, in the Saint-Vincent-de-Paul area, around 9:30 p.m.

Multiple vehicles, mostly crushed ones, are on fire as approximately 40 firefighters try to extinguish the massive blaze, a spokesperson for the fire department said. No one was around when the fire started and there were no reported injuries as of 10:15 p.m.

The cause of the fire is not known.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*