Firefighters put out blaze at Montreal North garage, arson squad investigating

The busy week for firefighters out of the Montreal fire department (SSIM) continued Friday morning when they were called to the scene of a garage burning in Montreal North.

A 911 call around 3 a.m. reported a blaze at Garage Bellevois et Fils on Bellevois Avenue near Forest Street.

Firefighters were able to control the blaze and there were no injuries reported.

Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Jeanne Drouin said later in the morning that the file has been transferred to the arson squad.

Investigators remain on the scene to determine what caused the blaze.

THREE NIGHTS OF FIRES

It is the third straight night in which SSIM firefighters and the arson squad were busy.

The SPVM arson squad is investigating a fire at a garage on Wednesday in Saint-Leonard that destroyed a school bus and tractor trailer in addition to the business they were parked in front of.

The next night, firefighters put out blazes in three separate locations where vehicles were torched, and again on early Friday morning in two fires.