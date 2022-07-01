Fireworks and construction will cause road closures in and around Montreal

Those moving or driving in and around Montreal on the Canada Day long weekend are advised to avoid certain roads that will be closed, including a section of the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40), the Pie-IX Bridge, and the Turcot interchange.

Roadwork is scheduled on those routes, and others listed below.

METROPOLITAN EXPRESSWAY (A-40)

The following closure is in effect until Monday at 5 a.m.:

In Montreal and the Town of Mount Royal (TMR), the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) East between the Cote-de-Liesse, Highway 520 traffic circle (Exit 65) and the Laurentian interchange (A-15 North).

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Côte-Vertu Blvd. and Highway 520 East entrances.

In the Décarie interchange, the Highway 15 North, Décarie Blvd. and Marcel-Laurin (r-117 South) ramps.

The Lucerne Rd. / St. Croix Ave. entrance.

TURCOT INTERCHANGE

The following closures are in effect until Monday at 5 a.m.:

The Highway 15 North and South (Décarie) ramps to the Ville-Marie Expressway East (R-136 / Downtown).

The Pullman Blvd. ramp to the Ville-Marie Expressway East (R-136 / Downtown).

ROUTE 125 / PIE-IX BRIDGE

From Saturday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Between Montreal and Laval, the Pie-IX bridge in both directions.

As a result, the following are default closures as of 9:30 p.m.:

The de la Concorde Blvd. entrance.

The Henri-Bourassa Blvd. east and west entrances for Route-125 North.

VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (R-136)

The following closure is in effect until Monday at 5 a.m.:

On the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) East, in the Ville-Marie Tunnel, the Saint-Laurent Blvd., Berri St. exit (6).

Reminder: the long-term closure of the de la Montagne St., St. Jacques St. exit (4) includes an extended detour at Exit 7.

SOUTH SHORE, EAST MONTÉRÉGIE

HIGHWAY 30

The following closure is in effect until Monday at 5 a.m.:

In Brossard and Longueuil (St-Hubert borough), Highway 30 West. One lane of contra flow traffic is open in each direction on the eastbound lane at Grande-Allée, between km 70.5 and 68.5.

As a result, the following are default closures heading westbound:

The Grande Allée exit (69)

The Grande Allée entrance as of 8:30 p.m.

HIGHWAY 20/30 INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

In Boucherville, the Highway 20 West service road in the interchange at Highway 30.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Highway 20 West ramp to Highway 30 West (towards Vaudreuil-Dorion).

The Highway 30 east and west ramps to Highway 20 west (towards Montreal).

TO BE EXPECTED

On the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge towards the South two of three lanes are closed, according to the following schedule:

Friday, from 5 a.m. to noon.

Friday, from 11 p.m. to Saturday noon.

Saturday from midnight to Sunday noon.

In Montreal (Le Sud-Ouest borough), Saint-Antoine St. West is closed between George-Vanier St. and Atwater Ave. on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Montreal (Ville-Marie borough), the right lane (two lanes) are closed on Notre-Dame St. East between Panet St. and Papineau Ave. on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In Montreal (Ville-Marie borough), on Guy St. at Route-136, one of two lanes will be closed from Sunday at 7 p.m. until the end of July.

In Boucherville, on the Marie-Victorin Blvd. overpass over Route-132, at Exit 17 and des Vétérans St. westbound one lane is open in each direction until Saturday 5 a.m.

The Jacques-Cartier Bridge is closed in both directions on Saturday from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The Ville-Marie and Viger tunnels (R-136 East) will be closed at exit 3 (Guy Street).

In case of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, closures may be cancelled or modified. Check Quebec511.info for current and upcoming network closures.