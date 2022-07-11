iHeartRadio
First 30-degree day of July expected in Montreal ahead of strong storms

People soak up the sun in the Old Port of Montreal, Sunday, May 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

After a stretch of comfortable, seasonable temperatures, Montreal is expecting its first 30 degree Celsius temperature reading of July on Monday.

So far this summer, there has been a lack of extended heat. Montreal only recorded one 30-degree day in June (June 26: 32.4°) and has only had one heat wave. That heat wave occurred unusually early in the season, with the city recording three straight days of 30-degree heat between May 12 and May 14.

Winds will increase on Monday and that will help drive the temperatures up. Montreal is expecting southwesterly winds of 30 km/h with gusts of up to 50 km/h ahead of a cold front.

That cold front is expected to trigger a few spotty showers late tonight, followed by stormy weather on Tuesday.

The daytime high on Tuesday will be cooler at 25° but it will be more humid. The humidex is expected to be around 33.

Once the cold front moves through, calmer more comfortable conditions are expected through the end of the week.

