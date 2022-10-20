iHeartRadio
First comes oath of office, then comes baby: Quebec MNAs announce birth of son


Quebec Liberal MNAs Marwah Rizqy and Greg Kelley welcomed their son just two days after they were sworn in at the National Assembly. (Marwah Rizqy/Twitter)

On Tuesday, Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) electees Marwah Rizqy and Greg Kelley officially became members of National Assembly. Then, they officially became parents.

Rizqy made the announcement on Twitter Thursday morning.

"[Greg Kelley] and I present to you Gabriel Kelley," she wrote. "A little in a hurry like his mother, but as calm as his father… for now."

Bonheur à l’état pur, merci la vie!��@gharperkelley et moi vous présentons Gabriel Kelley. Un petit pressé comme sa mère, mais aussi calme que son père… pour l’instant. pic.twitter.com/kDMNomeDWn

— Marwah Rizqy (@marwahrizqy) October 20, 2022

Married since the fall of 2021, the couple were the first sitting-members to wed in the history of the National Assembly.

Both we re-elected in Quebec's Oct. 3 election, Rizqy for the Saint-Laurent district in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough and Kelley for the Jacques-Cartier district on Montreal's West Island.

On Tuesday, the pair were sworn along with other members of the QLP -- however, their oaths took place virtually as Rizqy was scheduled to give birth at any minute.

