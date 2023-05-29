iHeartRadio
First heat wave of the year expected this week in Montreal


Montreal recorded its first 30-degree temperature of the year on Sunday, and the city could see three more days in the 30s later this week.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement Monday warning that much of southwestern Quebec will see hot, dry weather this week.

Temperatures will be well above average and could be especially uncomfortable in urban areas. The weather agency is warning people to drink a lot of water, even before feeling thirsty. They are also warning young children, pregnant women, and the elderly, as well as those with chronic underlying medical conditions, to limit physical activity, especially outdoors.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante says splash pads and pools in some boroughs will be open to provide relief, if necessary. Information will be posted to the borough’s website.

Montreal recorded its first 30-degree temperature of the year so far on Sunday, May 28, and it was a record breaker. The daytime high at Dorval hit 31.2 C, breaking the old record of 31 C in 1978.

The city saw relief on Monday, with a daytime high of 23 C. On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to climb back into the upper 20s as winds shift back to the southwest.

Beginning Wednesday, the daytime high is expected to be back in the low 30s. Montreal could see its first official heat wave of the season beginning Wednesday, with three consecutive days above 30 C.

A cold front is expected to push through by the end of the week on Friday, and could trigger thunderstorms. Intense heat is expected to drop into the first weekend of June, but daytime highs are still expected to be above average.

June 1 marks the start of meteorological summer.

