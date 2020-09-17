iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

First massive screening for COVID-19 at elementary school underway in Quebec City

A health-care worker is shown inside a mobile COVID-19 test clinic, Monday, May 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A first massive COVID-19 screening operation is underway at the Sans-Frontiere elementary school in Quebec City.

A mobile clinic has been deployed following an outbreak.

No less than 305 students and staff members will undergo a test by Thursday evening, said a spokesperson for the CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale.

At 5 p.m. the day before, 117 samples had already been taken in the establishment's gymnasium, added Mathieu Boivin in an email, without being able to specify the number of confirmed cases.

A school closure is not being considered for the moment, he added.

According to the most recent government data, a total of 410 cases have been diagnosed across 237 schools since the start of the school year.

Of these, 322 infections have involved students and 88 have affected staff.

However, the exact number of cases linked to each establishment is not specified.

As of Tuesday, the spread of the virus had caused the closure of 141 classes.

The Ministry of Education figures concern preschool, primary and secondary schools throughout the public and private networks.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2020.  

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error