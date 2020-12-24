iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

First Moderna vaccine doses arrive in Canada

COVID-19 vaccine (CTV News)

The first shipments of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Canada, a little over 24 hours after it was approved for use in this country.

In a tweet Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared an image of the vaccine doses arriving in Toronto from Paris. The vaccines were transported aboard a FedEx aircraft as part of the postal carrier's deal with the federal government.

They were transported using dry ice and temperature-monitoring devices to ensure the doses stayed at a cool -20 C – the temperature needed to keep the vaccines stable.

CTV News COVID-19 Coverage

Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus

Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada

First Moderna vaccine doses arrive in Canada

Canada expands added screening to travellers from South Africa amid COVID-19 variant worries

Trudeau calls on Canadians to support one another this holiday season amid COVID-19

Genetic analysis finds no concerning mutations in coronavirus affecting B.C. mink farm

Calif. man bludgeons fellow COVID-19 patient to death with oxygen tank, police say

Germany reports first case of coronavirus variant spreading in U.K

Mexico starts giving first shots of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine

'Grave risk:' Advocates say inmates should get speedy access to COVID-19 vaccine

First 300,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik vaccine arrive in Argentina to fight COVID-19

Canada extends U.K. travel ban into January

Health Canada approves 'game-changer' Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

What we know about the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

In the tweet, Trudeau stated the doses are part of the 168,000 Moderna vaccines that are expected to arrive in Canada by the end of the year. Canada has guaranteed 40 million total doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Health Canada approved the Moderna vaccine for use on Wednesday. It’s the second COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for use in Canada, with Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine being the first.

A limited supply of the Pfizer vaccine has already been distributed and used in every province in Canada. It is expected that the territories will receive more than the per capita percentage of Moderna vaccines since officials made the decision not to send the Pfizer shots to the North.

Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand, who was on hand when the Moderna doses arrived, reaffirmed that the vaccine will be the first to be distributed in Canada's North.

The Canadian government's immunization task force recommends health-care workers and vulnerable people in long-term care facilities be the first to receive the initial Moderna doses.

With files from Jonathan Forani

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error