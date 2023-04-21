iHeartRadio
First online drug bust in Laval leads to arrests and searches


For the first time ever, Laval police conducted an operation in connection with online drug sales, resulting in the arrest of three alleged criminals aged 21, 29 and 33. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Graham Hughes

The Laval Police Service (SPL) has made history by conducting its first operation against online drug sales, which resulted in the arrest of three alleged criminals aged 21, 29, and 33.

The investigation began last year when the organized crime unit received information from the public about a scheme to sell and deliver cannabis in various forms through a website they say was created by the suspects.

On April 12, search warrants were executed for three residences, two vehicles, and commercial establishments located in Laval, Montreal, and Blainville. SPL officers seized tens of thousands of grams of cannabis in various forms, as well as cocaine, crack cocaine, crystal meth, tobacco, vaping devices, and two vehicles worth $60,000.

Two of the suspects were interviewed and released by investigators, pending further court proceedings.

The SPL says the unprecented move serves as a warning to those who believe they can sell drugs online with impunity. 

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 21, 2023

