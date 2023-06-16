iHeartRadio
First practice cut short at Canadian GP due to local security camera issue


The first practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix barely started before it was cut short due to local security camera issues around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

The FIA announced the local security cameras around the circuit were not synced correctly and that session could not resume until the issue was fixed because of safety reasons.

The session had already been delayed once before when Alpine driver Pierre Gasly drew a red flag after his car stalled from a driveshaft problem just a few turns in.

Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas finished with the fastest lap of the first session, which lasted under 10 minutes.

Bottas produced a lap of one minute and 18.728 seconds, ahead of Montreal's Lance Stroll by 0.477 and Fernando Alonso by 1.079.

As a result of the delay, the FIA announced the second practice session set for later Friday afternoon would be extended 30 minutes.

Another practice takes place Saturday before qualifying, which determines the starting order for Sunday’s race. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 16, 2023. 

