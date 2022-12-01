iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

First quiet quitting, now ghosting: Small businesses say many new hires never show


A man works at the counter of a small business (photo: Pexels.com / Polina Tankilevitch)

Small and medium-sized business are now speaking out against the phenomenon of ghost employees, or "ghosting" - people who are newly hired and either don't show up for work or leave shortly after being hired.

A consultation conducted by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) with its small business members reveals that 36 per cent of owners say they have hired candidates who never showed up for work or who stopped showing up shortly after starting work.

In an interview Thursday, Jasmin Guénette, CFIB's vice-president of national affairs, said the ghost employee phenomenon affects all sectors in all regions. However, it is less significant for the more skilled, specialized jobs.

The small business owner, who has spent time and energy recruiting staff, conducting interviews, and even preparing for training, is faced with a candidate who no longer answers the phone, emails, or texts, sometimes without explanation.

"This causes concern and frustration among [small business] managers in a context of labour shortage," said Guénette.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 1, 2022

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*