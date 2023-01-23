First responders raise funds for volunteer who is seriously ill in Barbados

First responders in Côte Saint-Luc are used to helping others in need, but now they are coming together to help one of their own after a sudden illness abroad.

Clifford Jordan, a volunteer first responder, fell ill while in Barbados taking care of a family member. He was found unconscious 10 days ago and rushed to hospital and, according to his friends, appears to be suffering from necrotizing fasciitis, also known as flesh-eating disease.

He had to have his leg amputated due to the illness and remains on life support in the ICU.

Jordan is also a public security officer in Montreal West. His colleagues back home are trying to raise money to support him and his family.

Jordan's boss, Eddy Afram, has worked with Jordan for the past 10 years and said he's a dedicated member of the medical response team.

"He's been with us for a third of our existence volunteering his time in such a selfless way and he represents the best of our volunteers. Always there to help, super compassionate, lovely, lovely guy to work with," Afram told CTV News.

Afram started an online fundraiser for Jordan to cover some of the expenses for his family and to help cover the cost of a medical evacuation back to Canada, which he said could cost more than $100,000.

The boss said he felt it was important to do this because Jordan has done so much to help others but now he's the one that needs assistance.

"We have this saying in our field: We take care of our own. That's what happened. When we heard from his wife he was suffering … it just made a lot of sense for us to step it up right away and find out how we could help them," he said.

The fundraiser has raised more than $34,000 as of Monday night.

Jordan's wife and son rushed to Barbados to be with him but there's no update yet on a possible prognosis.