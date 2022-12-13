iHeartRadio
First snowstorm of the season heading to Montreal area


FILE: A woman pulls a child on a sled as snow falls in Montreal, Saturday, February 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A massive storm that is sweeping across the United States is moving toward Southern Quebec and could bring the first snowstorm of the season to the Montreal area.



Environment and Climate Change Canada has already issued special weather statement for Southwestern Quebec warning of possible storm conditions. The system could bring over 15 centimetres of snow Friday into Saturday. The agency is encouraging people to consider postponing travel on Friday as temperatures will be near the freezing mark and the snow will be wet and heavy.



The storm system has been sweeping across parts of the United States, bringing blizzard-like conditions from the Rocky Mountains to the U.S. Midwest on Tuesday. The Sierra Nevada mountains in California picked up nearly six feet of snow (180 cm) and the same system triggered tornadoes across parts of the U.S. South.



Montreal could pick up about 20 cm of snow with the system, Friday into Saturday, and lingering flurries are expected into Sunday, before a return to sunshine early next week.
 

 

