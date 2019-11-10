First taste of winter arrives in Montreal on Monday

Expect the weather outside to be "frightful" beginning on Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a "special weather statement" and is forecasting a snowy start to the week with 10 cm to 15 cm of snowfall possible by Tuesday evening.

The Tuesday morning commute in the greater Montreal area is not going to be easy.

Moderate winds will also bring local blowing snow and cause reduced visibility - including possible white-outs. Quickly accumulating snow may make travelling difficult as well.

Stay connected and informed with CJAD800 for your updated weather forecast and any possible school cancellations, transit delays and more.