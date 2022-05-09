Five-alarm fire breaks out in St-Henri during home renovation work

A five-alarm fire broke out in Montreal’s St-Henri neighbourhood Monday afternoon.

The blaze began at about 2:30 p.m. at a residential building for sale on Ste-Marie St. near Chemin de la Côte-St-Paul. Officials say renovations were taking place in the building at the time.

"The fire then spread to several affecting buildings or adjoining buildings," said Matthew Griffith, section chief at the Montreal fire department (SIM). "There has been approximately eight buildings or addresses that have been evacuated on a precautionary measure right now."

As many as 150 firefighters battled the blaze.

"Luckily, there are no injuries to report, be it civilian or to our staff," said Griffith.

Griffith said the fire serves as an important reminder to be cautious during renovations.

"If you are doing work, renovation work, to make sure you have your proper permits and everything is done according to codes," he said. "And as well make sure you have working smoke alarms in your apartments. It is the most effective and cheapest way to alert you of a fire so you can safely get out and evacuate and call 911."

The Montreal fire department said that around 10 families were forced from their homes and the fire affected at least six buildings.

