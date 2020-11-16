Five arrests made, large amount of illegal drugs seized in series of Montreal raids
Five suspects Montreal police say are involved in an alleged drug-dealing ring are in custody following a string of raids.
According to the SPVM, the arrests followed an investigation that had been underway since last September and had been run by the police narcotics unit for the north end of the city. Police said the suspects are sold narcotics mixed with fentanyl and may be linked to several opioid overdoses. The drug ring had allegedly been mostly active in the Rosemont, Plateau-Mont-Royal and Centre-South areas of Montreal. The investigation had been kicked off by an anonymous tip to the city's Info-Crime hotline, saying an individual in Rosemont was selling narcotics.
Four searches were conducted on Nov. 12, leading to the confiscation of a large amount of drugs, as well as several weapons.
The seized substances include:
- 52.92 grams of crystal meth
- 3.92 litres of GHB
- 14.22 grams of cocaine
- 19 amphetamine tablets
- six methamphetamine tablets (speed)
- 15 Xanax tablets
- 214 Viagra tablets
- 706 Cialis tablets
- 19 ketamine tablets
- 3.42 grams of hashish
- 7.58 grams of lidocaine
- One revolver and several rounds of ammunition
The suspects appeared in court on Nov. 13 and face numerous charges, including unauthorized possession of firearms, trafficking and possession for the purpose of drug trafficking.