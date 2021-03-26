iHeartRadio
Five charged as police seize cocaine, crystal meth in raids in western Montreal

image.jpeg

Montreal police say they have arrested five people in connection with a major drug seizure in western Montreal.

Investigators from the organized crime unit carried out 11 searches on Thursday in Côte St-Luc, Lachine and Pierrefonds-Roxboro, seizing 50 kilograms of cocaine and 49 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.

Police also seized five other types of drugs and medications, two assault rifles, jewelry and nearly $100,000 in cash.

Five suspects were arrested and appeared at the Montreal courthouse Thursday and Friday:

  • Peter Taylor, 49
  • Lauro Baba, 55
  • Alwin Bentley, 50
  • Joshua S. Rosenberg, 30
  • Caitlyn Dalton, 33

They are facing charges in connection with drug trafficking and possession, and firearms use and possession.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators can contact Info-Crime Montréal anonymously and confidentially at 514-393-1133 or via the reporting form available on infocrimemontreal.ca.

Police say they're offering rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of suspects.

