Five families ousted from homes after fire in Outremont

Five families were forced out of their homes after a three-alarm fire broke out in Outremont Thursday morning.

The fire broke out in a four-storey residential building at the corner of Ducharme and Bloomfield Avenues at about 10:15 a.m., said Fire Chief Karine Huard of the Montreal fire department.

Huard said it started between the ceiling and the roof of the building, which was attached to other residences.

Firefighters asked people to avoid the area as they fought the blaze.

No one was injured, said Huard.