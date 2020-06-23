Five members of Quebec religious order charged with sexually assaulting at least 20 minors

The SQ have arrested five members of a religious order in connection with sexually assaulting several victims.

The men ranging in ages from 78 to 88 were arrested this morning at a seniors' home in Joliette. They should appear in court by video conference today.

Jean Pilon, Gérard Whissell, Roger larue, Laurent Madore and Raoul Jomphe face 30 charges, including gross indecency, sexual assault and indecent assault - the victims were male.

For confidentiality reasons, the SQ said it won't name the religious congregation since not all of its members are involved.

The alleged crimes happened between 1961 and 1989 when the five accused were in charge of minors at different schools in Quebec, located in Rigaud in the Montérégie, in Pohénégamook in the Témiscouata region, in Matane in the Gaspé and in La Minerve in the Laurentians.

SQ spokesperson Ingrid Asselin says there were at least 20 alleged victims but there could be more and they're encouraged to call police.

"If people in other regions or even in the regions in questions have information and have not contacted police, can do so by calling the SQ's main info-crime line (at 1-800-659-4264)," said spokesperson Ingrid Asselin.

