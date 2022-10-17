iHeartRadio
Five men charged in Laval in connection with restaurant extortion ring


Laval police (SPL) have arrested five men who are facing arson and assault charges in connection with a string of violence against restaurant owners.

The SPL arrested Brandon Flores Rodriguez, 26, in August for allegedly threatening restaurant owners in the Chomedey and Ste-Therese neighbourhoods, and have now made further arrests.

"During the summer, reports were made to the authorities of a wave of violence against restaurant owners in Laval and the North Shore," the SPL said in a release. "A sum of money was demanded from the owners in exchange for a protection service. Owners who refused to comply with these demands were then allegedly threatened with death and the burning of the buildings housing their businesses."

Marc Arthur Aurelien, 47, for allegedly setting fire to a restaurant in Chomedey. Aurelien appeared in the Laval courthouse and remains in custody.

Isai Octavius, 20, is also accused of setting fire to a restaurant in Chomedy and appeared in court but was released on conditions.

In July, Jean Jacques Tuelenake, 20, Tommy Gabriel Collin-Arias, 28, and Majdi Benbaha, 23, are alleged to have assaulted someone a party. They were arrested and appeared at the Laval courthouse. Collin-Arias and Behbaha remain in custody, and Tuelenake was released on conditions.

Police claim the men were involved in the same protection ring.

