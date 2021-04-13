Five Montreal walk-in clinics open for AstraZeneca vaccines

Montrealers wanting an AstraZeneca vaccine without an appointment have more options available to them.

Five walk-in clinics are open to people between 55 and 79 at the following locations, according to the CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Ile-de-Montreal:

Aréna Bob-Birnie (58 Maywood Ave.)

Centre sportif Dollard-Saint-Laurent (707 75e Ave.)

Centre civique Dollard-des-Ormeaux (12001 De Salaberry Blvd.)

Centre communautaire Gerry-Robertson (9665 Gouin Blvd. W.)

Institut universitaire en santé mentale Douglas (6875 LaSalle Blvd. on April 13, 14 and 15 avril from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

The sites are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To date, Quebec has administered 1,944,877 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, increaseing the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated to just under 23 per cent.