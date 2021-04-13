iHeartRadio
16°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Five Montreal walk-in clinics open for AstraZeneca vaccines

image.jpg

Montrealers wanting an AstraZeneca vaccine without an appointment have more options available to them.

Five walk-in clinics are open to people between 55 and 79 at the following locations, according to the CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Ile-de-Montreal:

  • Aréna Bob-Birnie (58 Maywood Ave.)
  • Centre sportif Dollard-Saint-Laurent (707 75e Ave.)
  • Centre civique Dollard-des-Ormeaux (12001 De Salaberry Blvd.) 
  • Centre communautaire Gerry-Robertson (9665 Gouin Blvd. W.)
  • Institut universitaire en santé mentale Douglas (6875 LaSalle Blvd. on April 13, 14 and 15 avril from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

The sites are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To date, Quebec has administered 1,944,877 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, increaseing the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated to just under 23 per cent. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error